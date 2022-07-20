BRIN Invites Industry to Develop Autonomous Electric Vehicle Ecosystem in Indonesia

Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) invites all stakeholders, including industry players, to invest in boosting the autonomous electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.
"BRIN encourages various parties to take part in the autonomous electric vehicle ecosystem to accelerate innovation and growth in this industry. We hope to be able to create new value propositions through collaborations," Head of BRIN Laksana Tri Handoko stated at the soft launch of the 2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show (IEMS) at the BJ Habibie BRIN Building, Jakarta, Wednesday.
In the next few years, autonomous or driverless vehicles will become the standard for vehicles in several countries, including Indonesia, he remarked.
To this end, BRIN, through the Electronics and Informatics Research Organization, is developing environment-friendly autonomous electric vehicles, specifically autonomous vehicles that can be used at airports, campuses, and other public sectors.
The autonomous vehicle represents the concept of a remotely driven Micro Electric Vehicle Teleoperated Driving System (MEViTDS), he remarked.
He noted that autonomous vehicles for one or two passengers can be used in limited or special areas, such as botanical gardens, tourist attractions, residential areas, industries, and offices.
Autonomous vehicles can also serve as carriers for mass transportation in special areas.
He emphasized the need for strong internal relations between the upstream sector and various relevant stakeholders to support the autonomous vehicle ecosystem.
The development of electric vehicles is conducted to fulfill the National Research Priority (PRN) for Electric Vehicles for the 2020-2024 period that focuses on mastering key autonomous vehicle technologies, such as object or sensor detection systems, telecommunications systems, human-vehicle interaction, and computer vision.
The development of electric vehicles in the previous era was focused on mastering the technology of key components, such as electric motors, batteries, control systems or power electronics, platforms, and electric vehicle charging station systems, he stated.