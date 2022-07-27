English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 156,940. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 156,940. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 6,438 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 July 2022 17:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 6,438 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,185,311.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 3,825 to 5,982,347.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 156,940.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Gerindra Party's National Leadership Meeting Moved to August 13

Gerindra Party's National Leadership Meeting Moved to August 13

English
indonesian politics
Over 169.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 169.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Frozen Dew Phenomenon at Mount Semeru Draws Tourists: Tourism Office

Frozen Dew Phenomenon at Mount Semeru Draws Tourists: Tourism Office

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berlian Merah Muda Terbesar dalam 300 Tahun Ditemukan di Angola
Internasional

Berlian Merah Muda Terbesar dalam 300 Tahun Ditemukan di Angola

Wapres: Cacar Monyet Belum Masuk Indonesia
Nasional

Wapres: Cacar Monyet Belum Masuk Indonesia

Erick Thohir Dorong BUMN Kerja Sama di 3 Sektor Ini dengan Jepang
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Dorong BUMN Kerja Sama di 3 Sektor Ini dengan Jepang

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer
Hiburan

Phyo Zeya Thaw, Musisi Rap Myanmar yang Ikut Dieksekusi Mati Junta Militer

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon
Otomotif

5 Merek Otomotif Jepang Bersatu Demi Turunkan Emisi Karbon

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

5 Pemain Hebat yang Absen di Piala Dunia 2022

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

Seleksi Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Berlanjut, Gelar Wawancara pada 29-30 Juli
Pendidikan

Seleksi Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Berlanjut, Gelar Wawancara pada 29-30 Juli

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!