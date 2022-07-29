English  
The 2022 Garuda Shield joint training will take place at several locations: Baturaja, Amborawang, and Batam Island. (Photo: medcom.id)

Joint Training Offers Opportunities for Indonesian Soldiers: TNI Commander

Antara • 29 July 2022 19:19
Jakarta: The Indonesian Military (TNI)-United States Special Operations Command Pacific joint exercise was a good opportunity for TNI's soldiers to expand connections, share knowledge, and improve communication skills, TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa stated.
 
"With the interaction during the joint exercise, our soldiers will have more courage to communicate and gain more friends," Perkasa stated as quoted on his YouTube channel, monitored here, Friday.
 
Thus, the general expressed hope that Indonesian soldiers would be able to make the most of the joint training to interact and forge friendships with other soldiers and not solely be limited to the exchange of knowledge.

"This opportunity will be a valuable experience for our soldiers," Perkasa affirmed.
 
He made the statement in front of a delegation from the US Special Operations Command Pacific during a meeting with the TNI regarding joint exercises involving the Special Forces Corps from three TNI divisions.
 
Based on earlier reports, several joint exercises by TNI and the US army comprised joint exercises between the Special Forces Corps of the three TNI divisions of Navy, Army, and Air Forces and the US Special Operations Command Pacific.
 
Furthermore, there are joint exercises for the maintenance of peace of the 2022 Garuda Canti Dharma and the upcoming joint exercise of Garuda Shield 2022 on August 1-14, 2022.
 
The 2022 Garuda Shield joint training will take place at several locations: Baturaja, Amborawang, and Batam Island.
 
Garuda Shield is an annual joint exercise between the TNI and the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) designed to strengthen interoperability, capability, mutual trust, and cooperation.
 
Soldiers from TNI and the US military will join military personnel from Australia, Japan, and Singapore in the joint exercise Garuda Shield 2022.
 
(WAH)
