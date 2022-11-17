English  
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)

House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

Antara • 17 November 2022 23:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) passed the Southwest Papua Province Bill into law during the parliament's plenary session on Thursday.
 
"Could the Bill on Establishment of Southwest Papua Province be passed as law?" DPR RI Speaker Puan Maharani asked the members of parliament during the plenary session at the Parliament Complex here.
 
Legislators present at the plenary session unanimously responded to the speaker in the affirmative, signalling approval of the bill's passing.

In his report, DPR RI Commission II legislator Guspardi Gaus stated that the formation of Southwest Papua would be the solution to ongoing conflicts in the region and expedite regional development.
 
He pointed out that the formation of the new province in Papua, as per Article 93 of Government Regulation No. 106 of 2021, aims to expedite equity development, improve public services, enhance the residents' livelihoods, and boost the dignity of the Papuan people.
 
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, speaking at the plenary session on behalf of the president, remarked that passing the bill into law will be a historical moment for Indonesia as the nation is witnessing the birth of its 38th province.
 
The minister reiterated the government's commitment to support the bill's passing and supervise the implementation of the law in the newly formed province after its passing by the parliament.
 
Earlier, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expected the parliament to pass the Southwest Papua Province Bill promptly to not hinder preparations for the 2024 General Elections.
 
"The vice president is hopeful that Southwest Papua will be part of Indonesia's new autonomous region, and all aspects would be completed for it," Vice President Special Staff Masduki Baidlowi stated on Monday (November 14).
 
Passing the new province bill into law is deemed urgent, as the government must ensure the province's inclusion in the government regulation in-lieu-of law to regulate elections in the Papua region, he noted. 
 
(WAH)

