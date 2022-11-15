English  
    The meeting was initiated jointly by the former Jakarta governor and the NasDem Party. (Photo: instagram/aniesbaswedan)
    Anies Meets Gibran in Surakarta

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 15 November 2022 15:24
    Jakarta: NasDem Party's presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, met with Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka at Novel Hotel, Surakarta, Central Java today.
     
    NasDem Party official Willy Aditya said the meeting was initiated jointly by the former Jakarta governor and the NasDem Party.
     
    "Who knows, they may fit together," the NasDem Party lawmakers told Medcom.id here on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
     
    For the record, Anies has been visiting Surakarta, also known as Solo, since Monday, November 14, 2022.  In the city, Anies met with officials from three political parties namely NasDem Party, Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

    He also met with the founder of Mega Bintang, Mudrick M Sangidu. Apart from meeting Gibran, Anies will also attend the 111th Haul of Habib Ali bin Muhammad Al-Habsyi later today.
     
    Gibran is the eldest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
     
     
     
    (WAH)

