Australia values its long-standing bilateral partnership with Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australia Supports Peace School Initiative in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 October 2022 13:55
Jakarta: Deputy Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Steve Scott was in Solo, Central Java on Monday, October 24, 2022 attending the launch of Sekolah Damai.
 
Sekolah Damai is a partnership between the Wahid Foundation and the Australian and Indonesian Governments, working to support capacity-building of teachers and youth engagement on issues of peace, tolerance, inclusion and prevention of violent extremism. 
 
This initiative works across 60 education institutions in Java including eight high schools in Central Java.

"Australia values its long-standing bilateral partnership with Indonesia, and the work we have done together to prevent violent extremism and to spread messages of tolerance and peace," said Deputy Ambassador Scott in a media release on Monday.
 
"The integration of Sekolah Damai as a Central Java Provincial program has proven highly successful, and I am hopeful the program will continue this expansion," said Deputy Ambassador Scott.
 
During the launch, teachers and students of different faiths shared stories about their collaboration to cultivate mutual respect and understanding. 
 
 The launch was also attended by the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, the Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Yenny Wahid of the Wahid Foundation.
 
(WAH)

