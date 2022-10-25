Australia Supports Peace School Initiative in Indonesia

Sekolah Damai is a partnership between the Wahid Foundation and the Australian and Indonesian Governments, working to support capacity-building of teachers and youth engagement on issues of peace, tolerance, inclusion and prevention of violent extremism.
This initiative works across 60 education institutions in Java including eight high schools in Central Java.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Australia values its long-standing bilateral partnership with Indonesia, and the work we have done together to prevent violent extremism and to spread messages of tolerance and peace," said Deputy Ambassador Scott in a media release on Monday.
"The integration of Sekolah Damai as a Central Java Provincial program has proven highly successful, and I am hopeful the program will continue this expansion," said Deputy Ambassador Scott.
During the launch, teachers and students of different faiths shared stories about their collaboration to cultivate mutual respect and understanding.
The launch was also attended by the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, the Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Yenny Wahid of the Wahid Foundation.