52 Troubled Indonesian Migrant Workers Repatriated from Cambodia

Previously, as many as 20 troubled Indonesian migrant workers were successfully repatriated to Indonesia on October 13.
They are part of the 172 troubled Indonesian migrant workers whose trafficking cases are being handled by the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh.
"All elements of society must be vigilant so that our brothers and sisters in Indonesia do not become victims of recruiting syndicates," said an Indonesian Embassy official, Rosie Anjani, in a media release on Monday.
According to Rosie, this problem has become a national emergency in Indonesia because many parties have taken advantage of the post-pandemic economic difficulties.
Previously in August 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repatriated as many as 241 troubled Indonesian migrant workrers from Cambodia.
The Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh continues to remind people in Indonesia not to easily believe in job offers abroad that are spread through social media.