Over 202.1 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 53,891,018 today, increasing by 60,737 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 23,886 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,103,683.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 4,834 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,159,328.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 3,363 to 5,964,196
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 156,893.