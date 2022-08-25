Ministry Committed to Eradicating Online Gambling in Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Minister of Communication and informatics Johnny G. Plate has stressed that his ministry is serious about eradicating online gambling."Before the instruction of the National Police Chief, the Ministry is already banning and blocking online gambling sites," said Johnny at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, August 25, 2022.Online gambling, Johnny said, is illegal in Indonesia. He revealed that the Ministry had banned more than 560 thousand online gambling sites and platforms. He also explained that the majority of the sites and platforms were originated from abroad."Most of them are from abroad," he said.According to him, cleaning the digital space from illegal activities is a challenge. After banning some online gambling sites, new ones immediately appear. In order to eradicate online gambling, the Ministry must work 24 hours a day to ban these illegal sites."The Ministry will continue to track and ban these sites," he stated."I support the National Police Chief to enforce the law," he concluded.