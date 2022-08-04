English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

ASEAN, China Urged to Maintain Peace, Stability in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 12:27
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has urged ASEAN member states and China to strenghten cooperation in food security and ensure peace and stability in the region.
 
This was conveyed at the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, which was held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2022.
 
"The ASEAN-China partnership must be able to contribute to addressing the challenges of today's world, with the main goal remaining the same, namely contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and for our people," said Foreign Minister Retno in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno conveyed two things. First, regarding the importance of continuing to strengthen cooperation in the context of food security. This can be done in two ways, namely ensuring the food supply chain and strengthening the region's food security through the establishment of a regional food emergency relief mechanism, investment in agricultural innovations; and development of food safety strategies.
 
Second, ASEAN and China must work harder in order to contribute to peace and stability in the Region.  Indonesia is very worried about the increasing rivalry between the big powers. If this rivalry is not managed properly, it will lead to an open conflict, including in the Taiwan Strait. 
 
Indonesia conveyed respect for the principle of "One China Policy" and urged all parties to refrain from taking provocative actions that could worsen the situation in the Taiwan Strait.
 
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized the importance of China being part of concrete cooperation in implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific
 
In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also emphasized respect for international law, including respect for the 1982 UNCLOS.
 
During the meeting, the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Plan was adopted.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls for Stronger Green Economy Cooperation between ASEAN, South Korea

Indonesia Calls for Stronger Green Economy Cooperation between ASEAN, South Korea

English
asean
ASEAN Urged to Address Health Challenges, Ensure Food Security

ASEAN Urged to Address Health Challenges, Ensure Food Security

English
asean
Indonesia Calls for Easing of Tensions Following Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Indonesia Calls for Easing of Tensions Following Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

English
china
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani: APBN Berperan Penting Turunkan Angka <i>Stunting</i>
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: APBN Berperan Penting Turunkan Angka Stunting

Mengagetkan! Baim Wong Ucap Monyet Ke Bonge
Hiburan

Mengagetkan! Baim Wong Ucap Monyet Ke Bonge

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna
Teknologi

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna

Wapres Instruksikan Kejar Target Penurunan Stunting 14 Persen
Nasional

Wapres Instruksikan Kejar Target Penurunan Stunting 14 Persen

Kunci Kemenangan Besar Timnas Indonesia U-16 Atas Singapura
Olahraga

Kunci Kemenangan Besar Timnas Indonesia U-16 Atas Singapura

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan
Internasional

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Chevening 2023/2024 Dibuka! Kuliah S2 Gratis di Inggris Tanpa Batas Usia
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Chevening 2023/2024 Dibuka! Kuliah S2 Gratis di Inggris Tanpa Batas Usia

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!