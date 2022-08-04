ASEAN, China Urged to Maintain Peace, Stability in Region

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has urged ASEAN member states and China to strenghten cooperation in food security and ensure peace and stability in the region.
This was conveyed at the ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting, which was held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2022.
"The ASEAN-China partnership must be able to contribute to addressing the challenges of today's world, with the main goal remaining the same, namely contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and for our people," said Foreign Minister Retno in a press release on Thursday.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno conveyed two things. First, regarding the importance of continuing to strengthen cooperation in the context of food security. This can be done in two ways, namely ensuring the food supply chain and strengthening the region's food security through the establishment of a regional food emergency relief mechanism, investment in agricultural innovations; and development of food safety strategies.
Second, ASEAN and China must work harder in order to contribute to peace and stability in the Region. Indonesia is very worried about the increasing rivalry between the big powers. If this rivalry is not managed properly, it will lead to an open conflict, including in the Taiwan Strait.
Indonesia conveyed respect for the principle of "One China Policy" and urged all parties to refrain from taking provocative actions that could worsen the situation in the Taiwan Strait.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized the importance of China being part of concrete cooperation in implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also emphasized respect for international law, including respect for the 1982 UNCLOS.
During the meeting, the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Plan was adopted.