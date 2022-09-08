English  
The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings (Photo: medcom.id)
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Gunungkidul

Deny Irwanto, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 September 2022 15:08
Gunungkidul: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Gunungkidul Regency in the Province of Yogyakarta Special Region on Thursday afternoon.
 
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occurred at 14:01:22 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
With a depth of 10 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 301 km southwest of Gunungkidul.
 
Although the earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings, residents were asked to remain cautious about possible aftershocks.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.
 
(WAH)

