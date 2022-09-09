English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The exercise is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. (Photo: State Dept)
The exercise is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes. (Photo: State Dept)

Indonesia, US Hold Gema Bhakti Crisis Response Exercise

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 21:10
Jakarta: Exercise Gema Bhakti 22 (GB22), a staff exercise between members of United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), opened on September 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will run through September 16.  
 
The exercise is designed to improve joint, operational-level staff planning and processes.  
 
It also promotes positive military relations, assures security and stability in the region, and increases cultural awareness, while enhancing command and control proficiency of the combined forces.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the 10th iteration of Gema Bhakti (Indonesian for "Echo of Good Deeds"), US forces and the TNI will work together to conduct operational-level planning for crisis response.  
 
The scenario will take place on a notional continent, with forces from the US military and support from members of the civilian and humanitarian aid community.
 
"Like Garuda Shield, Gema Bhakti has evolved from a smaller, less complex exercise to a far more challenging and robust joint exercise that enhances TNI and U.S. interoperability and multinational capability," said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Adjutant General for the State of Hawaii, in a press release on Friday.
 
"I look forward to strengthening relationships, improving readiness, and increasing interoperability between the United States’ and Indonesia’s armed forces," said Hara.
 
Approximately 110 US military and interagency personnel and 30 personnel from TNI and Indonesian non-military organizations will practice combined operations planning during GB22.  
 
Exercise objectives include improving coordination of military capabilities with civilian agencies and the humanitarian aid community; organizing and integrating into a combined task force to execute military operations; and enhancing professional development through bilateral maritime security, cyber and other operational-level planning events.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

BI Points to Threat of Stagflation

New Zealand PM to Attend UN General Assembly

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Preparations for G20 Summit on the Right Track: Minister

Preparations for G20 Summit on the Right Track: Minister

English
G20
Only 0.3% of Indonesia's New, Renewable Energy Potential Utilized: Ministry

Only 0.3% of Indonesia's New, Renewable Energy Potential Utilized: Ministry

English
energy
Indonesia Invites Investors to Develop Railway Industry

Indonesia Invites Investors to Develop Railway Industry

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RI Bukukan Potensi Transaksi USD3,1 Juta Australia
Ekonomi

RI Bukukan Potensi Transaksi USD3,1 Juta Australia

Kemenkumhan Mengakui Mardiono Sebagai Plt Ketum PPP
Nasional

Kemenkumhan Mengakui Mardiono Sebagai Plt Ketum PPP

Besok, Proklamasi Resmi Raja Charles III akan Dibacakan Dua Kali
Internasional

Besok, Proklamasi Resmi Raja Charles III akan Dibacakan Dua Kali

Ratu Elizabeth II Tinggalkan Warisan Rp7,2 T
Hiburan

Ratu Elizabeth II Tinggalkan Warisan Rp7,2 T

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi <i>Whistleblower</i> Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru
Pendidikan

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi Whistleblower Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo
Olahraga

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!