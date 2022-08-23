English  
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Agriculture Minister Expects Sorghum to Become Indonesia's Strategic Commodity

Antara • 23 August 2022 15:02
Jakarta: Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo expects broader development of sorghum farms to increase production, so that it becomes Indonesia's strategic commodity and serves as an alternative basic food.
 
Sorghum planting would be expanded, from two hundred hectares to three thousand hectares and, if possible, 10 thousand hectares, so that sorghum could truly become Indonesia's strategic commodity, the minister said in a written statement on Monday
 
Sorghum is an important commodity that can be utilized as a replacement for wheat, he noted.

For instance, the sorghum commodity can be processed into noodles for which wheat is still utilized in Indonesia, he explained.
 
In addition, sorghum is Indonesia's native plant that requires less water for fertilization and its stems and leaves can be utilized for sugar as well as livestock feed, he highlighted.
 
To this end, the minister sought public involvement in the development of sorghum like other strategic foods. This is important especially since the commodity also has major potential to meet the world's food demand.
 
"Let us (work towards the) development of this plant. We invite all parties and government institutions to back this up, including through the institution's bank warranty," he remarked.
 
Limpo conducted sorghum harvesting in Sugio, Lamongan, East Java, on Monday.
 
Agriculture Ministry's Crops Director General Suwandi noted that sorghum is Indonesia's prime commodity that can be utilized for various needs. Moreover, its stems, leaves, and roots can be utilized.
 
"This means that there is zero waste since its leaves, stems, and fruits can be utilized. Sorghum is also tolerant against drought and does not require much water for its growth," he stated.
 
"Sorghum can even be harvested several times (three to five times) within one planting period," he noted.
 
(WAH)
