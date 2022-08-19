English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 157,343. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 157,343. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 5,163 COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 16:26
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 5,163 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,306,686.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,028 to 6,097,334.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 157,343.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

English
education
Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Digital Space Management

Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Digital Space Management

English
infrastructure
Early Release of Bali Bomber Will Cause Distress to Families of Victims: Australian PM

Early Release of Bali Bomber Will Cause Distress to Families of Victims: Australian PM

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 5.163 Orang per Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 5.163 Orang per Hari Ini

PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman
Internasional

PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman

Luhut Beri Sinyal Kenaikan Harga BBM Diumumkan Minggu Depan
Ekonomi

Luhut Beri Sinyal Kenaikan Harga BBM Diumumkan Minggu Depan

9 Fakta Menarik Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar (Bagian 2)
Olahraga

9 Fakta Menarik Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar (Bagian 2)

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?
Otomotif

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT
Hiburan

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional
Pendidikan

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar
Teknologi

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!