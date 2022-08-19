Nearly 170.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 59,046,702 today, increasing by 117,645 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 44,739 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,082,619.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 5,163 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,306,686.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,028 to 6,097,334.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 157,343.