Muhaimin Iskandar Meets President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace

Muhaimin explained he handed over recommendations from yesterday's event during the meeting. Thousands of PKB cadres participated in the event.
"There were five thousand senior cadres who gathered in Jakarta. We conveyed the results of the gathering," said Muhaimin at the Presidential Palace Complex on Monday.
He revealed that there were five main recommendations submitted to the Head of State. He urged the government to implement the recommendations.
The recommendations are the introduction of special fuel subsidies for two-wheeled vehicles and public transportation, reformulation of electricity subsidies, management of fertilizer subsidies, strengthening of the country's young workforce, and revamp of regional budgets.
"We hope that the recommendations we have entrusted to the President can be taken into consideration," he said.