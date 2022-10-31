English  
PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi)
PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi)

Muhaimin Iskandar Meets President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 October 2022 14:05
Jakarta:The National Awakening Party (PKB) General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta today. This meeting took place after PKB held the PKB Road to 2024 Elections event on Sunday.
 
Muhaimin explained he handed over recommendations from yesterday's event during the meeting. Thousands of PKB cadres participated in the event.
 
"There were five thousand senior cadres who gathered in Jakarta. We conveyed the results of the gathering," said Muhaimin at the Presidential Palace Complex on Monday.
 
He revealed that there were five main recommendations submitted to the Head of State. He urged the government to implement the recommendations.
 
The recommendations are the introduction of special fuel subsidies for two-wheeled vehicles and public transportation, reformulation of electricity subsidies, management of fertilizer subsidies, strengthening of the country's young workforce, and revamp of regional budgets.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We hope that the recommendations we have entrusted to the President can be taken into consideration," he said.
 
(WAH)

