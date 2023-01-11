English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Prabowo, Sandiaga Hold Meeting

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 15:43
Jakarta: General Chairperson of the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Prabowo Subianto and Deputy Chairperson of the Gerindra Party Advisory Council Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno have held a meeting.
 
"As far as I know, they have met," said Secretary General of Gerindra Party Ahmad Muzani at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
 
However, he did not reveal when the meeting took place. He stated that the information should be confirmed by the Defense Minister or the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister.
 
"Just ask them," he said.
 
Sandiaga reportedly plans to leave Gerindra Party and join the United Development Party (PPP). Muzani said that the two figures talked about the rumors during the meeting.
 
"God willing, everything will be fine," he said.

(WAH)

