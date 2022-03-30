Govt Urges Indonesians to Comply with Health Protocols during Ramadan

Jakarta: Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito has appealed to the community to continue complying with the health protocols during the holy month of Ramadan.
“The government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, will issue a circular related to health protocols for worship activities during Ramadan. However, in principle, the regulation will meet the primary aspect of health protocols,” he informed at a virtual press conference here on Tuesday.
Some worship activities during which people will need to pay attention to the health protocols are mass prayer activities, such as tarawih prayers, obligatory prayers, and i'tikaf, while still taking into account the capacity limit.
In addition, it will also be necessary to ensure that there are no mass gatherings, both before and after worship activities.
The regulation will need to be set by local governments while referring to the circular of the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs.
The health protocol regulation will include ensuring the availability of hand-washing facilities, temperature checks, and ensuring that everyone wears a mask during worship activities.
Adisasmito also appealed to people to immediately go home after worship activities.
He also highlighted the need for forming special committees in places of worship to supervise and enforce health protocols. It will also be necessary to maintain cleanliness and ensure smooth air circulation in mosques or musallas (prayer rooms).
People are also advised to bring their own worship equipment, he added.
"People and the managers of mosques and musallas need to implement strict health protocols, with the principle that there is no place of worship that is free from (virus) transmission," he remarked.