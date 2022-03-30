English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito (Photo: BNPB)
Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito (Photo: BNPB)

Govt Urges Indonesians to Comply with Health Protocols during Ramadan

English ramadan covid-19 health protocols
Antara • 30 March 2022 14:09
Jakarta: Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito has appealed to the community to continue complying with the health protocols during the holy month of Ramadan.
 
“The government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, will issue a circular related to health protocols for worship activities during Ramadan. However, in principle, the regulation will meet the primary aspect of health protocols,” he informed at a virtual press conference here on Tuesday.
 
Some worship activities during which people will need to pay attention to the health protocols are mass prayer activities, such as tarawih prayers, obligatory prayers, and i'tikaf, while still taking into account the capacity limit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, it will also be necessary to ensure that there are no mass gatherings, both before and after worship activities.
 
The regulation will need to be set by local governments while referring to the circular of the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs.
 
The health protocol regulation will include ensuring the availability of hand-washing facilities, temperature checks, and ensuring that everyone wears a mask during worship activities.
 
Adisasmito also appealed to people to immediately go home after worship activities.
 
He also highlighted the need for forming special committees in places of worship to supervise and enforce health protocols. It will also be necessary to maintain cleanliness and ensure smooth air circulation in mosques or musallas (prayer rooms).
 
People are also advised to bring their own worship equipment, he added.
 
"People and the managers of mosques and musallas need to implement strict health protocols, with the principle that there is no place of worship that is free from (virus) transmission," he remarked. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Central Sulawesi Governor Promotes Megalithic Site at Lore Lindu National Park

Central Sulawesi Governor Promotes Megalithic Site at Lore Lindu National Park

English
tourism
DPR Speaker Urges Govt to Secure Diesel Fuel Availability

DPR Speaker Urges Govt to Secure Diesel Fuel Availability

English
DPR RI
Ministry Facilitates Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Riyadh

Ministry Facilitates Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Riyadh

English
indonesian workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Borneo Bekap Persebaya
Olahraga

Borneo Bekap Persebaya

Permintaan Solar Subsidi Meningkat, Dirut Pastikan Pasokan dan Distribusi Aman
Ekonomi

Permintaan Solar Subsidi Meningkat, Dirut Pastikan Pasokan dan Distribusi Aman

13,2 Juta Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi per 30 Maret
Nasional

13,2 Juta Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi per 30 Maret

Rusia Janji Kurangi Serangan, Zelensky: Ukraina Tidak Naif
Internasional

Rusia Janji Kurangi Serangan, Zelensky: Ukraina Tidak Naif

Peluang Masuk Unpad Lewat SBMPTN Terbuka Lebar, Pendaftaran Dibuka Hingga 15 April
Pendidikan

Peluang Masuk Unpad Lewat SBMPTN Terbuka Lebar, Pendaftaran Dibuka Hingga 15 April

Pembuatan & Perpanjang SIM Melalui Aplikasi Sinar, DPR: Susah
Otomotif

Pembuatan & Perpanjang SIM Melalui Aplikasi Sinar, DPR: Susah

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!