English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

15 Cases of Severe Hepatitis of Unknown Origin Detected in Indonesia: Health Minister

English children health united states
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 09 May 2022 17:47
Jakarta: Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the number of cases of acute and severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children is increasing. 
 
To tackle the mysterious disease, the Indonesian government is studying the cases and cooperating with other countries.
 
"So far, there are 15 cases in Indonesia," Budi said in a teleconference in Jakarta, Monday, May 9, 2022.
 
Budi said the Indonesian government had contacted health authorities in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). 
 
Neverthless, they could not confirm what virus caused the disease.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Research is being carried out jointly by Indonesia, WHO (World Health Organization), the United States, and the United Kingdom to quickly detect the cause," he explained.
 
Previously, the Indonesian Ministry of Health revealed that at least 3 children had died due to the mysterious disease.
 
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Adds 254 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 254 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

English
sri lanka
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Pantau Dinamika Covid-19 Pascalibur Lebaran
Nasional

Pemerintah Pantau Dinamika Covid-19 Pascalibur Lebaran

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!
Olahraga

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina
Internasional

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina

Ini Penyebab IHSG Ambles Hampir 4%
Ekonomi

Ini Penyebab IHSG Ambles Hampir 4%

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini
Hiburan

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini
Pendidikan

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Teknologi

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!