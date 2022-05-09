15 Cases of Severe Hepatitis of Unknown Origin Detected in Indonesia: Health Minister

Jakarta: Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the number of cases of acute and severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children is increasing.
To tackle the mysterious disease, the Indonesian government is studying the cases and cooperating with other countries.
"So far, there are 15 cases in Indonesia," Budi said in a teleconference in Jakarta, Monday, May 9, 2022.
Budi said the Indonesian government had contacted health authorities in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).
Neverthless, they could not confirm what virus caused the disease.
"Research is being carried out jointly by Indonesia, WHO (World Health Organization), the United States, and the United Kingdom to quickly detect the cause," he explained.
Previously, the Indonesian Ministry of Health revealed that at least 3 children had died due to the mysterious disease.