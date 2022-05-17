English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Number of COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Remains Unchanged

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 17 May 2022 13:07
Jakarta: Some 8 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital remains unchanged today.
 
"There are still 4 males and 4 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Posts $7.56 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2022

Indonesia Posts $7.56 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2022

English
indonesian economy
US VP Harris Visits UAE to Pay Respects

US VP Harris Visits UAE to Pay Respects

English
united states
Climate Change Poses Challenge to Agriculture in West Kalimantan Province

Climate Change Poses Challenge to Agriculture in West Kalimantan Province

English
Climate Change
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Shanghai Klaim Capai Target 'Nol Covid'
Internasional

Shanghai Klaim Capai Target 'Nol Covid'

Imbas Perang, Perdagangan Indonesia dengan Rusia dan Ukraina Jadi Defisit
Ekonomi

Imbas Perang, Perdagangan Indonesia dengan Rusia dan Ukraina Jadi Defisit

Aldila Sutjiadi Bertekad Balas Dendam di Nomor Perorangan
Olahraga

Aldila Sutjiadi Bertekad Balas Dendam di Nomor Perorangan

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital
Teknologi

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital

KPU Menanti Jadwal RDP dengan DPR Bahas pemilu
Nasional

KPU Menanti Jadwal RDP dengan DPR Bahas pemilu

SUV Tidak Hanya buat Kaum Adam, Hawa Cocok Mengendarainya
Otomotif

SUV Tidak Hanya buat Kaum Adam, Hawa Cocok Mengendarainya

Tak Langsung Mengerjakan Soal, Ini Hal yang Harus Dilakukan saat UTBK-SBMPTN
Pendidikan

Tak Langsung Mengerjakan Soal, Ini Hal yang Harus Dilakukan saat UTBK-SBMPTN

Angelina Sondakh Ungkap Cerita Dewi Perssik Ketakutan Dibentak Napi Pembunuhan
Hiburan

Angelina Sondakh Ungkap Cerita Dewi Perssik Ketakutan Dibentak Napi Pembunuhan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!