COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Recipients in Indonesia Reach 42.7 Million

In the same period, around 20,913 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,625,406.
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot have reached 42,709,756, increasing by 43,411.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,050,958.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 263 to 5,889,797.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448.