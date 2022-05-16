English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Recipients in Indonesia Reach 42.7 Million

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 May 2022 18:10
Jakarta: Some 20,831 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,273,139, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
In the same period, around 20,913 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,625,406.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccine booster shot have reached 42,709,756, increasing by 43,411.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,050,958.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 263 to 5,889,797.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 182 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 182 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Nepal Inaugurates Gautam Buddha International Airport

Nepal Inaugurates Gautam Buddha International Airport

English
Nepal
Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Damage 34 Houses in Serang

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Damage 34 Houses in Serang

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, 8 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran
Nasional

Bertambah, 8 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Besok Lelang Sukuk Negara, Pemerintah Bidik Dana Rp9 Triliun
Ekonomi

Besok Lelang Sukuk Negara, Pemerintah Bidik Dana Rp9 Triliun

Pendaftaran Paragon Scholarship Program 2022 Masih Dibuka, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Paragon Scholarship Program 2022 Masih Dibuka, Ini Link dan Persyaratannya

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia
Otomotif

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat
Olahraga

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat

Peringatan Hari Nakba, Ratusan Orang Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina
Internasional

Peringatan Hari Nakba, Ratusan Orang Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games
Teknologi

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!