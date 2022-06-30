English  
Residents could freely determine which Eid al-Adha date they will follow. (Photo: medcom.id)
Differences in Eid Al-Adha Date Should Not Trigger Polemic: VP Ma'ruf

English vice president maruf amin indonesian government muhammadiyah Islam west nusa tenggara
Antara • 30 June 2022 21:00
West Lombok: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expressed hope that the different dates for Eid al-Adha announced by the government and Islamic organization Muhammadiyah would not trigger a polemic and conflict among residents.
 
"Our residents are now matured enough to accept (differences). If there are differences, everyone will accept them, as we have greater respect for the values of tolerance now. Hence, there will not be an issue," Amin stated during his visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday.
 
The Religious Affairs Ministry's Isbat session determined that the Eid al-Adha Day, which coincides with the 10th day of the Dhu al-Hijjah month in the lunar Islamic calendar, falls on Sunday (July 10).

Disparate from the government's announcement, Islamic organization Muhammadiyah, according to its assessment, declared that Eid will instead fall on Saturday (July 9).
 
"We have been accustomed to differences. Indeed, we must admit that sometimes when differences occurred in the past, there are conflicts among residents," the vice president stated.
 
He pointed out that currently, residents have been more tolerant of differences and could freely determine which Eid al-Adha date they will follow.
 
"Everyone knows that those adhering to Muhammadiyah will follow Muhammadiyah's (decision), and those who adhere to the government, will follow the government. There is no problem with this. We have nurtured mutual understanding between all parties," Amin remarked.
 
Earlier, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi stated that the decision was taken to declare the Eid al-Adha day on July 10 since the moon was not visible at 86 observation points nationwide determined by the ministry, thereby signifying that the new Dhu al-Hijjah month will fall on Friday (July 1).
 
Moreover, the ministry's Hijri Calendar Unification Team member Thomas Djamaluddin remarked that as the moon's visibility is lower than three degrees, with elongation less than 6.4 degrees, the new Dhu al-Hijjah month did not fall on Thursday.
 
The Religious Affairs Ministry currently adheres to the MABIMS criteria setting the minimum lunar visibility of three degrees, with a minimum elongation of 6.4 degrees to determine the new Hijri month agreed by the religious affairs ministers of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
 
(WAH)
