English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Readies 6 Isolation Centers

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Antara • 11 February 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has readied six controlled isolation centers, with a total capacity of 921 beds, for confirmed COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic or only exhibiting mild symptoms and without any comorbidities.
 
"Currently, only 47 beds have been occupied. Thus, there are still 874 vacant beds," Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Friday.
 
The six isolation centers comprise Cik's Mansion in Central Jakarta, with 77 beds; Ragunan Tourism Hall in South Jakarta, 194 beds; and Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) Tourism Hall in East Jakarta, 100 beds.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, the Education Quality Assurance Agency's (LPMP’s) building in South Jakarta, with 150 beds; KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque in West Jakarta, 200 beds; and Adhyaksa Puri Loka Guest House in East Jakarta, 200 beds, are also used as isolation centers.
 
As of February 10, 2022, only three locations had been occupied by the patients, including the TMII Tourism Hall, with 25 patients; KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque, with 10 patients; and Adhyaksa Puri Loka Guest House, with 12 patients.
 
The deputy governor noted that the TMII Tourism Hall had been opened for the isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients since February 7, 2022.
 
"Meanwhile, the Ragunan Tourism Hall will start to be used from March 1, 2022," he remarked.
 
According to the provincial government’s data, on February 10, 2022, the province had recorded 86,901 active COVID-19 cases.
 
Moreover, 5,448 patients additionally recovered, thereby bringing the total to 929,100 patients since the first transmission of the virus in March 2020.
 
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases increased by 11,090, so the number of people exposed to the virus had totalled 1,029,912.
 
Out of the total figure of confirmed cases, 4,639 were caused by the Omicron variant. Some 61.7 percent of the Omicron cases were due to local transmissions, while the rest were imported cases brought in by foreign travelers.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNESCO Pledges to Have 80% of Seabed Mapped by 2030

UNESCO Pledges to Have 80% of Seabed Mapped by 2030

English
united nations
Indonesia Withdraws from AFF U-23 Cup over COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Withdraws from AFF U-23 Cup over COVID-19 Cases

English
cambodia
US Condemns Houthi Attack in Saudi Arabia

US Condemns Houthi Attack in Saudi Arabia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil: Realisasi Investasi Industri Meroket 90% Berkat Hilirisasi
Ekonomi

Bahlil: Realisasi Investasi Industri Meroket 90% Berkat Hilirisasi

Sahroni Mendukung Vonis Mati Tiga Polisi Bandar Sabu di Tanjung Balai
Nasional

Sahroni Mendukung Vonis Mati Tiga Polisi Bandar Sabu di Tanjung Balai

Samsung Tab S8 Series Unggulkan S Pen Berlatensi Rendah
Teknologi

Samsung Tab S8 Series Unggulkan S Pen Berlatensi Rendah

ISIS Cari Pemimpin Baru saat Kekuatannya Makin Menurun
Internasional

ISIS Cari Pemimpin Baru saat Kekuatannya Makin Menurun

Musisi Senior Younky Soewarno Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Musisi Senior Younky Soewarno Meninggal Dunia

Nadiem: Sekolah Kini Punya Tiga Pilihan Kurikulum
Pendidikan

Nadiem: Sekolah Kini Punya Tiga Pilihan Kurikulum

Timnas Indonesia Batal Ikut Turnamen Piala AFF U-23
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Batal Ikut Turnamen Piala AFF U-23

Joan Mir dan Alex Rins Sapa Fans Tanah Air Pakai Bahasa Indonesia
Otomotif

Joan Mir dan Alex Rins Sapa Fans Tanah Air Pakai Bahasa Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!