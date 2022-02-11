Jakarta Readies 6 Isolation Centers

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government has readied six controlled isolation centers, with a total capacity of 921 beds, for confirmed COVID-19 patients that are asymptomatic or only exhibiting mild symptoms and without any comorbidities.
"Currently, only 47 beds have been occupied. Thus, there are still 874 vacant beds," Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Friday.
The six isolation centers comprise Cik's Mansion in Central Jakarta, with 77 beds; Ragunan Tourism Hall in South Jakarta, 194 beds; and Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) Tourism Hall in East Jakarta, 100 beds.
Furthermore, the Education Quality Assurance Agency's (LPMP’s) building in South Jakarta, with 150 beds; KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque in West Jakarta, 200 beds; and Adhyaksa Puri Loka Guest House in East Jakarta, 200 beds, are also used as isolation centers.
As of February 10, 2022, only three locations had been occupied by the patients, including the TMII Tourism Hall, with 25 patients; KH Hasyim Ashari Grand Mosque, with 10 patients; and Adhyaksa Puri Loka Guest House, with 12 patients.
The deputy governor noted that the TMII Tourism Hall had been opened for the isolation of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients since February 7, 2022.
"Meanwhile, the Ragunan Tourism Hall will start to be used from March 1, 2022," he remarked.
According to the provincial government’s data, on February 10, 2022, the province had recorded 86,901 active COVID-19 cases.
Moreover, 5,448 patients additionally recovered, thereby bringing the total to 929,100 patients since the first transmission of the virus in March 2020.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases increased by 11,090, so the number of people exposed to the virus had totalled 1,029,912.
Out of the total figure of confirmed cases, 4,639 were caused by the Omicron variant. Some 61.7 percent of the Omicron cases were due to local transmissions, while the rest were imported cases brought in by foreign travelers.