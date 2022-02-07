English  
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bali totalled 9,887 as of February 6. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bali totalled 9,887 as of February 6. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali to Move Self-Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to Centralized Sites: Governor

English bali covid-19 covid-19 patients
Antara • 07 February 2022 18:19
Denpasar: The Bali provincial government will move COVID-19-confirmed patients undergoing self-quarantine to centralized isolation sites, Bali Governor Wayan Koster stated in Denpasar on Monday.
 
"This step aims to improve services and reduce the risk of transmission of the Omicron variant," Koster noted.
 
In its implementation, Bali's local administrations and the unit of Regional Military Command IX/Udayana-Bali Police will assist in the relocation of COVID-19 patients.

The governor conveyed the decision to move patients to centralized isolation sites at a meeting on strengthening health protocols with relevant stakeholders as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Sunday (Feb 6).
 
The transfer of self-quarantined COVID-19 patients was accompanied by the preparation of adequate centralized isolation facilities and precautionary measure to handle increasing requirements of bed hospitals.
 
Moreover, the preparations included oxygen availability, health workers, hotel rooms for health workers treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals, health centers, and centralized isolation sites.
 
Based on data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bali totalled 9,887 as of February 6, 2022.
 
From the total, some 954, or 9.65 percent, were hospitalized; 1,551, or 15.69 percent, were under treatment at centralized isolation sites, and 7,382, or 74.66 percent, underwent self-isolation.
 
Some 90 centralized isolation places are spread across nine districts and cities in Bali, with a total capacity of 2,110 beds, of which 1,551 beds, or 73.51 percent, are occupied.
 
"The cumulative number of recovered COVID-19 patients reached 88.84 percent. The recovery count is below the number of new daily cases, thereby burdening hospitals and centralized isolation sites," Koster pointed out.
 
To this end, the governor suggested that those confirmed positive for COVID-19 either without symptoms or exhibiting mild symptoms to immediately head to a centralized isolation site readied by the government and not to self-isolate at home to prevent transmitting the virus to family members.
 
Koster advised that those with moderate to severe symptoms should immediately visit the referral hospital in their respective regions to prevent the conditions from worsening. 

 
(WAH)
