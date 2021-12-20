English  
Police will also promote the implementation of health protocols.
West Java Police to Establish COVID-19 Vaccination Centers at Tourist Sites

English covid-19 vaccination police health protocols west java
P Aditya Prakasa • 20 December 2021 15:10
Bandung: West Java Regional Police Head Inspector General Police Suntana today said that the West Java Regional Police will establish COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers at tourist sites.
 
He also said that his personnel will promote the implementation of health protocols in those areas.
 
"We will establish vaccination and testing centers instead of closing roads and public areas," Suntana said here on Monday.

"We will also encourage the general public to strictly implement health protocols," he added.
 
Last week, the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was reported on Indonesian soil.
 
According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Omicron variant has not shown any characteristic that endanger the life of patients, especially patients who have been vaccinated.
 
(WAH)
