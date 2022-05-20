English  
It will result in famine and destabilization and mass migration around the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
Failing to Open Ukrainian Ports Means Declaring War on Global Food Security: WFP

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 14:00
New York: The World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, David Beasley, addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday on the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food security. 
 
"We truly are in an unprecedented crisis. Food pricing is our number one problem right now, as a result of all this perfect storm for 2022. But by 2023 it very well will be a food availability problem," Beasley said in a media release on Thursday.
 
"In 2007 and 2008, we all witnessed what happened when pricing gets out of control. There were over 40 nations with political unrest, riots and protests. We're already seeing riots and protesting taking place as we speak. Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru… We've seen destabilizing dynamics already in the Sahel from Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad… these are only signs of things to come. And we have enough historical experience to understand the consequences when we failed to act," he stated.

According to Beasley, when a country like Ukraine that grows enough food for 400 million people is out of the market, it creates market volatility.
 
“Truly, failure to open those ports in Odesa region will be a declaration of war on global food security," he said.
 
"And it will result in famine and destabilization and mass migration around the world," he added.
 
(WAH)
