English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Issues pertaining to Indonesians' health conditions still revolve around nutritional problems of children. (Photo: medcom.id)
Issues pertaining to Indonesians' health conditions still revolve around nutritional problems of children. (Photo: medcom.id)

Early Detection is Crucial Transformation in Indonesia's Health System: Ministry

English BPJS Kesehatan health finance
Antara • 18 May 2022 14:22
Jakarta: Strengthening early detection of a disease is a crucial transformation in Indonesia's health system, according to the Health Ministry's Health Service Director General Abdul Kadir.
 
Issues pertaining to Indonesians' health conditions still revolve around nutritional problems of children, he noted during the online unveiling of the State-owned Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) book on Tuesday.
 
Such problems include stunting, maternal and infant mortality rate, as well as communicable and non-communicable diseases involving organs, such as heart, blood vessels, and pancreas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Through transformation of the health system supported by early detection, screening conducted by medical officers is expected to expedite the handling of patients up to the level of villages.
 
However, strengthening early detection can further be improved through BPJS Kesehatan's participation by collaborating in providing its services to the people and facilitating health examination.
 
"However, the capitation payment system from BPJS Kesehatan based on curative or patients will change," Kadir noted.
 
Given its experience with budget deficit several years ago, BPJS Kesehatan should create a breakthrough, primarily in forming a more sustainable health financial system.
 
For instance, subscription payment can be adjusted with the members' economic conditions in order to prevent discriminative behavior. In this system, wealthy members pay a bigger fee to BPJS as compared to the poor members.
 
"We may think about this together in the future," he remarked.
 
Moreover, BPJS Kesehatan has a bigger role in handling Indonesians' health problems. One of the roles that it can take up is participating in promoting immunization to the people, he stated.
 
As two parties that work in the health sector, Kadir expects that the ministry, along with BPJS Kesehatan, can collectively strengthen relations and cooperation with every hospital in Indonesia.
 
Consequently, every service that they give can make the people lead a healthier and more prosperous life.
 
"The people need implementation. To this end, it is expected that the stigma toward BPJS Kesehatan earlier (can be handled) through cooperation with hospitals to receive the best service," Kadir remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Students in Tawau Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Indonesian Students in Tawau Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Vietnam Urged to Shift Its Economic Growth Model

Vietnam Urged to Shift Its Economic Growth Model

English
vietnam
Atrocities by Russian Forces Unlawful: Human Rights Watch

Atrocities by Russian Forces Unlawful: Human Rights Watch

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
All New Subaru Forester Penanda Balik Ke Indonesia
Otomotif

All New Subaru Forester Penanda Balik Ke Indonesia

Heru Budi Hartono Dinilai Cocok Gantikan Anies Baswedan
Nasional

Heru Budi Hartono Dinilai Cocok Gantikan Anies Baswedan

Riau Ega dan Kolega Sabet Emas Perdana Panahan SEA Games
Olahraga

Riau Ega dan Kolega Sabet Emas Perdana Panahan SEA Games

Pemerintah Bayangan Myanmar Desak Barat Salurkan Senjata untuk Lawan Junta
Internasional

Pemerintah Bayangan Myanmar Desak Barat Salurkan Senjata untuk Lawan Junta

Di Tengah Tantangan Global, Inflasi Indonesia Tetap Rendah
Ekonomi

Di Tengah Tantangan Global, Inflasi Indonesia Tetap Rendah

Unggah Foto Ciuman dengan Cowok, Jefri Nichol Minta Maaf ke Komunitas LGBTQ
Hiburan

Unggah Foto Ciuman dengan Cowok, Jefri Nichol Minta Maaf ke Komunitas LGBTQ

ITS Bentuk Dewan Kehormatan Profesi Dosen Terkait Kasus Rektor ITK Rasis
Pendidikan

ITS Bentuk Dewan Kehormatan Profesi Dosen Terkait Kasus Rektor ITK Rasis

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital
Teknologi

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!