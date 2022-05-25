Over 200 Million Indonesians Receive at Least First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta: Some 96,507 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,068,380, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, some 60,675 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,015,745.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 315 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,424.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 232 to 5,893,860.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,553.