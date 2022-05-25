English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 200 Million Indonesians Receive at Least First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 May 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Some 96,507 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,068,380, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, some 60,675 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,015,745.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 315 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,424.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 232 to 5,893,860.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,553.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Global Unity Paramount to Combating Terrorism, Radicalism: Indonesia's BNPT

Global Unity Paramount to Combating Terrorism, Radicalism: Indonesia's BNPT

English
terrorism
President Jokowi Urges GPDRR Participants to Invest in Disaster Mitigation

President Jokowi Urges GPDRR Participants to Invest in Disaster Mitigation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DKI Jakarta Kembali Laporkan Kasus Harian Covid-19 Terbanyak
Nasional

DKI Jakarta Kembali Laporkan Kasus Harian Covid-19 Terbanyak

Mahasiswa Hubungan Internasional UB Ditangkap Densus 88
Pendidikan

Mahasiswa Hubungan Internasional UB Ditangkap Densus 88

Luhut Pastikan Tak Ada Jebakan Utang di Proyek Kereta Cepat
Ekonomi

Luhut Pastikan Tak Ada Jebakan Utang di Proyek Kereta Cepat

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun
Hiburan

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!