English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Veterinary Pharmacy Center has identified the virus serotype that has caused the FMD outbreak in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Veterinary Pharmacy Center has identified the virus serotype that has caused the FMD outbreak in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

15 East Java Regions Free of FMD: Governor

English east java agriculture southeast asia
Antara • 25 May 2022 21:56
Surabaya: So far, 15 districts and cities in East Java have been categorized as "green zones" or regions that are free from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in livestock, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa has informed.
 
"In those 15 regions, the livestock are still protected and can fulfill the cattle needs for the districts and cities in need, including for Eid al-Adha," she said after holding a coordination meeting for the acceleration of FMD handling and control here on Wednesday.
 
The coordination meeting was held with the Surabaya Veterinary Pharmacy Center (Pusvetma) and the expert team to formulate measures to accelerate the control of FMD, she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on data from the East Java Livestock Office, the 15 "green zones" or areas that are free from FMD include Sampang, Pamekasan, Sumenep, Banyuwangi, Situbondo, Ngawi, Pacitan, Tulungagung, Trenggalek, Ponorogo, Nganjuk, Kediri, Blitar, Kediri city, and Blitar city.
 
Meanwhile, 23 other districts and cities in East Java have been categorized as "yellow zones" for FMD.
 
"We are protecting regions that are next to the yellow or red zones," the Governor informed.
 
One of the protection efforts has been transporting cattle via the sea route and not through affected areas, she explained.
 
According to the East Java FMD handling integrated command post, as of May 24, 2022, as many as 8,794 heads of cattle in the province have contracted FMD.
 
Of the number, at least 1,482 heads of cattle have recovered from the disease.
 
Earlier, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo had confirmed that the production of vaccines against FMD is expected to be completed before August this year and will be followed by a mass vaccination program.
 
The Veterinary Pharmacy Center has identified the virus serotype that has caused the FMD outbreak in Indonesia as the O/ME-SA/Ind-2001e variant, which is often found in Southeast Asia, he informed.
 
Based on the virus serotype, the authority will produce vaccines from domestic sources to fulfill the demand for the mass vaccination of livestock against the disease, the minister said.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Urged to Ensure Donations Not Flowing to Terror Groups

Indonesians Urged to Ensure Donations Not Flowing to Terror Groups

English
terrorism
Indonesia Should Become Global Halal Industry's Major Player: MPR Speaker

Indonesia Should Become Global Halal Industry's Major Player: MPR Speaker

English
MPR
Indonesians Urged to Maintain Food Hygiene to Prevent Acute Hepatitis

Indonesians Urged to Maintain Food Hygiene to Prevent Acute Hepatitis

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempa 6,2 Magnitudo Guncang Nias Selatan
Nasional

Gempa 6,2 Magnitudo Guncang Nias Selatan

Bappenas Proyeksi Inflasi Tahun Ini 3,8%
Ekonomi

Bappenas Proyeksi Inflasi Tahun Ini 3,8%

11 Tahun Tak Terima Gaji, Pekerja Indonesia Dipulangkan dari Suriah
Internasional

11 Tahun Tak Terima Gaji, Pekerja Indonesia Dipulangkan dari Suriah

Kemendikbudristek Terbitkan 27 SK Pembukaan Prodi D2 Jalur Cepat
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Terbitkan 27 SK Pembukaan Prodi D2 Jalur Cepat

Jurgen Klopp Manajer Terbaik Liga Inggris 2021--2022
Olahraga

Jurgen Klopp Manajer Terbaik Liga Inggris 2021--2022

Rezky Aditya Terbukti Punya Anak dari Wanita Lain, Citra Kirana Bilang Begini
Hiburan

Rezky Aditya Terbukti Punya Anak dari Wanita Lain, Citra Kirana Bilang Begini

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!