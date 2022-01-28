English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is Australia’s fourth largest agriculture, fisheries and forestry export market. (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Indonesia is Australia’s fourth largest agriculture, fisheries and forestry export market. (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Agriculture Cooperation

English Australia agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 January 2022 16:50
Jakarta: An Agriculture Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Jakarta on Thursday  by the Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud and the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Dr Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
 
Minister Littleproud said the MoU was an official recognition of the tangible agricultural trade that flows between our nations and the desire for that trade to grow.
 
The MoU was a highlight of the three-day visit which saw the Minister meet with key ministers including the Indonesian Minister for Agriculture and the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and the Minister for Manpower, as well as Indonesian agribusiness representatives.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia is Australia’s fourth largest agriculture, fisheries and forestry export market, valued at $2.9 billion in the 2020/21 year," Minister Littleproud said in a press release on Friday.
 
According to him, Indonesia is also Australia’s largest market for wheat, largest market for live cattle, and fifth-largest market for beef. 
 
"The two-way trade for the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors was $4.07 billion, which shows that Indonesia is not just a respected partner but a valued one as well," he said.
 
“The MoU signed today has an implementing Work Group with four taskforces which will focus on livestock and animal products, crop and plant products, modern systems and processes, as well as agriculture research and education. Under the MoU, our nations will cooperate to facilitate mutually beneficial trade. In simple terms it is a win-win for both our countries," he explained.
 
During his visit to Indonesia, he raised a number of trade and market access issues of interest to Australia and reiterated his commitment to work with Indonesia to ensure both countries can take full advantage of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. 
 
“I also welcomed the engagement of Indonesia on the Australian Agriculture Visa and welcomed the progress being made," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Aims to Revive Stalled Foreign Investment

Govt Aims to Revive Stalled Foreign Investment

English
investment
Food Security Must Remain Central Issue of G20: Minister

Food Security Must Remain Central Issue of G20: Minister

English
food
Jokowi Expects B20 to Support Energy Transition Acceleration

Jokowi Expects B20 to Support Energy Transition Acceleration

English
presiden joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2025, Kontribusi Ekonomi Digital terhadap PDB Bisa Capai USD150 Miliar
Ekonomi

2025, Kontribusi Ekonomi Digital terhadap PDB Bisa Capai USD150 Miliar

Jadi Presiden Perempuan Pertama Honduras, Xiomara Castro Diwarisi Negara ‘Rusak’
Internasional

Jadi Presiden Perempuan Pertama Honduras, Xiomara Castro Diwarisi Negara ‘Rusak’

Mangkir, Edy Mulyadi Terancam Dijemput Paksa
Nasional

Mangkir, Edy Mulyadi Terancam Dijemput Paksa

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM
Pendidikan

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM

Pemerintah Punya Rencana Khusus untuk IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Pemerintah Punya Rencana Khusus untuk IIMS 2022

Tempat Duduk Penonton MotoGP Mandalika di Tribun Menyesuaikan Warna Tiket
Olahraga

Tempat Duduk Penonton MotoGP Mandalika di Tribun Menyesuaikan Warna Tiket

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga
Hiburan

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!