Indonesia, Australia Sign MoU on Agriculture Cooperation

Jakarta: An Agriculture Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Jakarta on Thursday by the Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud and the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Dr Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
Minister Littleproud said the MoU was an official recognition of the tangible agricultural trade that flows between our nations and the desire for that trade to grow.
The MoU was a highlight of the three-day visit which saw the Minister meet with key ministers including the Indonesian Minister for Agriculture and the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and the Minister for Manpower, as well as Indonesian agribusiness representatives.
"Indonesia is Australia’s fourth largest agriculture, fisheries and forestry export market, valued at $2.9 billion in the 2020/21 year," Minister Littleproud said in a press release on Friday.
According to him, Indonesia is also Australia’s largest market for wheat, largest market for live cattle, and fifth-largest market for beef.
"The two-way trade for the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors was $4.07 billion, which shows that Indonesia is not just a respected partner but a valued one as well," he said.
“The MoU signed today has an implementing Work Group with four taskforces which will focus on livestock and animal products, crop and plant products, modern systems and processes, as well as agriculture research and education. Under the MoU, our nations will cooperate to facilitate mutually beneficial trade. In simple terms it is a win-win for both our countries," he explained.
During his visit to Indonesia, he raised a number of trade and market access issues of interest to Australia and reiterated his commitment to work with Indonesia to ensure both countries can take full advantage of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
“I also welcomed the engagement of Indonesia on the Australian Agriculture Visa and welcomed the progress being made," he concluded.