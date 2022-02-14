English  
The number increased by 774 compared to the previous day. (Photo: MI/Susanto)
3,721 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 February 2022 11:18
Jakarta: As many as 3,721 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 774 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 1,897 males and 1,824 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 156 to 3,208 this morning.
 
"There are 1,632 males and 1,576 females," he stated.
 
(WAH)
