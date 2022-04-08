Over 161 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 96,668 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 197,313,563.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Updatehe Indonesian government recorded 1,755 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,030,168.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,442 to 5,798,044.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 47 to 155,556.