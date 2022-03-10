English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 March 2022 17:35
Jakarta: Some 803,609 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 149,793,531, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 364,313 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 192,776,961.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 21,311 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,847,900.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 38,399 to 5,296,634.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 278 to 151,413.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Riau Islands Province Targeting 2 Million Foreign Tourists in 2022

Riau Islands Province Targeting 2 Million Foreign Tourists in 2022

English
tourism
EU Supports WFP's School Feeding Programme for Afghan Children

EU Supports WFP's School Feeding Programme for Afghan Children

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Persipura Paksa PSM Berbagi Angka
Olahraga

Persipura Paksa PSM Berbagi Angka

Terus Menurun, Kasus Covid-19 Tercatat 21.311 Hari Ini
Nasional

Terus Menurun, Kasus Covid-19 Tercatat 21.311 Hari Ini

Aksi Beli Asing Rp16,1 Triliun Dongkrak IHSG hingga 3,9%
Ekonomi

Aksi Beli Asing Rp16,1 Triliun Dongkrak IHSG hingga 3,9%

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota
Pendidikan

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu
Otomotif

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy
Teknologi

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy

Dipaksa Manajer Manggung saat Terpapar Covid-19, Cita Citata: Tidak Manusiawi!
Hiburan

Dipaksa Manajer Manggung saat Terpapar Covid-19, Cita Citata: Tidak Manusiawi!

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!