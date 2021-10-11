English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Has Great Potential to Become Digital Giant: President Jokowi

English covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 14:01
Jakarta: The wave of digitalization that has occurred in recent years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, must be addressed quickly and appropriately, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
 
"We see digital-based banks appear, digital-based insurance also appears, and various kinds of e-payments must be supported. Fintech operators continue to emerge, including sharia fintech," President Jokowi said here on Monday. 
 
"But at the same time I also obtained information that many frauds and financial crimes had occurred. I heard that people from the bottom were deceived and ensnared by high interest rates by online loans," he continued.

Therefore, he said, this rapid development must be maintained, guarded, and at the same time facilitated to grow healthily. 
 
"If we control it quickly and appropriately, Indonesia has great potential to become a digital giant after China and India and can lead us to become the seventh largest economy in the world by 2030," he stated.
 
Furthermore, he said, Financial inclusion must also provide wider access to the community, especially the lower middle class, as a solution to reduce social inequality, reaching segments of society that have not been touched by the conventional financial system. 
 
"Digital financial providers must also be Indonesia-centric, not only centered in Java, but help accelerate the transformation of digital finance to remote corners of our country," he added.
 
(WAH)
