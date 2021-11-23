English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Jokowi Inaugurates Karalloe Dam in South Sulawesi

Andhika Prasetyo • 23 November 2021 12:58
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Karalloe Dam in Gowa Regency, South Sulawesi Province on Tuesday morning.
 
"Alhamdulillah, the Karalloe Dam, which was built with a budget of IDR 1.27 trillion, has been completed today and is ready for us to inaugurate," said Jokowi in South Sulawesi, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
 
The infrastructure, Jokowi said, is capable of providing water to 7 thousand hectares of agricultural land in Gowa and Jeneponto.
 
With a sustainable water supply, the Head of State believes production of rice and other crops in the area will improve in the future.
 
"Farmers who previously only harvested rice once a year later can do it twice a year so that it can increase the income and welfare of the farmers," said the former mayor of Solo.
 
In addition to supporting the agricultural sector, the Karalloe Dam will also provide electricity to local residents .

In addition, it will also reduce risks of floods in Gowa and Jeneponto regencies by up to 49 percent.
 
"This will have a good impact because water is managed for the community," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)
