COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Reinstated for Java-Bali Air Travel: Transportation Ministry

Jakarta: The Ministry of Transportation, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, confirmed that the newest Circular No. 96 of 2021 on air travel reinstated the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate for air travel.
"The circular regulates that passengers of flights from and to airports in the Java and Bali regions are allowed to present the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate for the test performed at a maximum of 1x24 hours prior to departure, provided that they have received their second vaccine jab proven by their vaccine certificates," Director General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto stated in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Riyanto informed that passengers, who are yet to receive their second jab, must present their COVID-19 PCR test certificate, performed at a maximum of 3x24 hours before departure, along with their first vaccine certificate.
The circular instructs passengers of flights from and to airports outside the Java and Bali regions to present their vaccine certificate, yet they have a choice to present either the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate received for the test performed maximum a day (1x24 hours) prior to departure or COVID-19 PCR test result certificate obtained for the test performed at most three days (3x24 hours) before departure, he explained.
Requirements for vaccine certificate are not applicable to child travellers below 12 years of age and travellers, with particular medical conditions, owing to which they cannot be vaccinated, as proven by the doctor's statement, Riyanto stated.
Child travellers below 12 years of age must present their COVID-19 test certificate and be accompanied by parents or relatives proven by the family certificate, he remarked.
Enforcement of the circular to pioneer flights serving border and remote regions could be adjusted by the local conditions, the director general stated.
Riyanto noted that the circular allowed narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft to be occupied up to 70 percent of the aircraft's load factor, and airports are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of the total passenger capacity during peak periods.
"Air transportation operators are still required to assign three seat rows as quarantine seats to isolate passengers with COVID-19 symptoms in-flight," the director general stated.
COVID-19 Task Force Circular No. 22 of 2021 and Home Affairs Minister Instruction No. 56 of 2021 and No. 57 of 2021 are the legal basis for the directorate general's latest Circular No. 96 of 2021, with earlier circular No. 88 of 2021 and No. 93 of 2021 being annulled, Riyanto remarked.