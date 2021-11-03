English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Passengers, who are yet to receive their second jab, must present their COVID-19 PCR test certificate.
Passengers, who are yet to receive their second jab, must present their COVID-19 PCR test certificate.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Reinstated for Java-Bali Air Travel: Transportation Ministry

English transportation covid-19 transport
Antara • 03 November 2021 12:43
Jakarta: The Ministry of Transportation, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, confirmed that the newest Circular No. 96 of 2021 on air travel reinstated the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate for air travel.
 
"The circular regulates that passengers of flights from and to airports in the Java and Bali regions are allowed to present the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate for the test performed at a maximum of 1x24 hours prior to departure, provided that they have received their second vaccine jab proven by their vaccine certificates," Director General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto stated in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
Riyanto informed that passengers, who are yet to receive their second jab, must present their COVID-19 PCR test certificate, performed at a maximum of 3x24 hours before departure, along with their first vaccine certificate.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The circular instructs passengers of flights from and to airports outside the Java and Bali regions to present their vaccine certificate, yet they have a choice to present either the COVID-19 rapid antigen test certificate received for the test performed maximum a day (1x24 hours) prior to departure or COVID-19 PCR test result certificate obtained for the test performed at most three days (3x24 hours) before departure, he explained.
 
Requirements for vaccine certificate are not applicable to child travellers below 12 years of age and travellers, with particular medical conditions, owing to which they cannot be vaccinated, as proven by the doctor's statement, Riyanto stated.
 
Child travellers below 12 years of age must present their COVID-19 test certificate and be accompanied by parents or relatives proven by the family certificate, he remarked.
 
Enforcement of the circular to pioneer flights serving border and remote regions could be adjusted by the local conditions, the director general stated.
 
Riyanto noted that the circular allowed narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircraft to be occupied up to 70 percent of the aircraft's load factor, and airports are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of the total passenger capacity during peak periods.
 
"Air transportation operators are still required to assign three seat rows as quarantine seats to isolate passengers with COVID-19 symptoms in-flight," the director general stated.
 
COVID-19 Task Force Circular No. 22 of 2021 and Home Affairs Minister Instruction No. 56 of 2021 and No. 57 of 2021 are the legal basis for the directorate general's latest Circular No. 96 of 2021, with earlier circular No. 88 of 2021 and No. 93 of 2021 being annulled, Riyanto remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Conveys 3 Perspectives on Making Forests as Part of Global Climate Action

Indonesia Conveys 3 Perspectives on Making Forests as Part of Global Climate Action

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Nominates Andika Perkasa for TNI Chief

President Jokowi Nominates Andika Perkasa for TNI Chief

English
military
2021 Mandalika WSBK to Spark Indonesia Tourism Revival: Minister

2021 Mandalika WSBK to Spark Indonesia Tourism Revival: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Liverpool Hadapi Atletico
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Liverpool Hadapi Atletico

Lagi, Densus 88 Tangkap 2 Terduga Teroris di Lampung
Nasional

Lagi, Densus 88 Tangkap 2 Terduga Teroris di Lampung

Bertemu Bill Gates, Erick Bahas Pengembangan Vaksin mRNA
Ekonomi

Bertemu Bill Gates, Erick Bahas Pengembangan Vaksin mRNA

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Delegasi Parlemen Eropa Kunjungi Taiwan
Internasional

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Delegasi Parlemen Eropa Kunjungi Taiwan

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022
Pendidikan

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022

Meninggal Akibat Gagal Jantung, Usia Hanna Kirana Baru 18 Tahun
Hiburan

Meninggal Akibat Gagal Jantung, Usia Hanna Kirana Baru 18 Tahun

MG Janji Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Di GIIAS 2021, MG ZS EV
Otomotif

MG Janji Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Di GIIAS 2021, MG ZS EV

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar
Properti

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!