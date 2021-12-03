English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)

137 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 03 December 2021 11:59
Jakarta: Some 137 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital declined by 6 from 143
 
"The number was down to 137 from 143," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Officials Urged to Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Indonesian Officials Urged to Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English
president joko widodo
Strong Production Organizations Key to Vibrant Farming Sector in Philippines: Report

Strong Production Organizations Key to Vibrant Farming Sector in Philippines: Report

English
agriculture
FAO Food Price Index Reaches Highest Level since Mid-2011

FAO Food Price Index Reaches Highest Level since Mid-2011

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Teknologi Enliten Bridgestone Bakal Masuk Indonesia, Cocok Buat Mobil Listrik

BI Bakal Terbitkan Rupiah Digital untuk Alat Pembayaran yang Sah
Ekonomi

BI Bakal Terbitkan Rupiah Digital untuk Alat Pembayaran yang Sah

Jokowi Instruksikan Kapolri Copot Jajaran yang Tak Mampu Kawal Investasi
Nasional

Jokowi Instruksikan Kapolri Copot Jajaran yang Tak Mampu Kawal Investasi

BWF World Tour Finals: Gulung Wakil Malaysia, Greysia/Apriyani Lolos ke Semifinal
Olahraga

BWF World Tour Finals: Gulung Wakil Malaysia, Greysia/Apriyani Lolos ke Semifinal

Malaysia Umumkan Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron
Internasional

Malaysia Umumkan Kasus Perdana Covid-19 Varian Omicron

Kemendikbudristek: Pembagian Rapor Dilakukan Januari 2022, Guru ASN Dilarang Cuti Nataru
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Pembagian Rapor Dilakukan Januari 2022, Guru ASN Dilarang Cuti Nataru

Asus Siap Boyong Seri ROG Phone 5s di Indonesia Besok!
Teknologi

Asus Siap Boyong Seri ROG Phone 5s di Indonesia Besok!

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim
Hiburan

Terlambat Datang ke Persidangan, Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Ditegur Hakim

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!