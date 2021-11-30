Tugu, Gongseng Dams Expected to Strengthen Food Security in East Java

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Tuesday, officially inaugurated two dams in East Java province, namely Tugu Dam in Trenggalek regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro regency.According to President Jokowi, the two dams are ready to be used to strengthen the country’s food security.Moreover, the two dams are expected to be able to improve agricultural activities and productivity as well as the welfare of local farmers.“It is our hope that through these two dams, the community’s agricultural activities can be improved, farmers can be more productive, plant and harvest more often so that their income will increase,” the President remarked, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.The Head of State said that Tugu Dam with a capacity of 12 million cubic meters can supply irrigation water for 1,250 hectares of land.He added that Gongseng Dam with a capacity of 22 million cubic meters is able to irrigate 6,200 hectares of land.