English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Treats 126 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 December 2021 12:51
Jakarta: Some 126 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital declined by 3 from 129.
 
"The number was down to 126 from 129," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
WHO Welcomes Gavi's Decision to Fund First Malaria Vaccine

WHO Welcomes Gavi's Decision to Fund First Malaria Vaccine

English
health
Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends Inauguration of Sayed Abdul Malik's Tomb

Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town Attends Inauguration of Sayed Abdul Malik's Tomb

English
africa
Indonesia’s Official Reserve Assets Stood at S145.9 billion in November: BI

Indonesia’s Official Reserve Assets Stood at S145.9 billion in November: BI

English
bank indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Kerahkan Semua Kekuatan Tanggulangi Dampak Erupsi Semeru
Nasional

Presiden Kerahkan Semua Kekuatan Tanggulangi Dampak Erupsi Semeru

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Pemerintah Targetkan 113 Juta Jiwa Terima Dosis II Vaksinasi

Indonesia Perkenalkan <i>Sofa Talk</i> untuk Para Sherpa dalam Keketuan G20
Internasional

Indonesia Perkenalkan Sofa Talk untuk Para Sherpa dalam Keketuan G20

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Tayang di Bioskop 9 Desember, Ini Sinopsis Film Yuni
Hiburan

Tayang di Bioskop 9 Desember, Ini Sinopsis Film Yuni

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!