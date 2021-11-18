English  
There are 587 male patients and 606 female patients.
There are 587 male patients and 606 female patients.

1,193 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 18 November 2021 13:13
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,193 on Thursday morning.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was down by 513 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,193," said the official in a written statement this morning.
 
"There are 587 male patients and 606 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 236 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 7 from 229.
 
(WAH)
