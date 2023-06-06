English  
DPP chairman of the NasDem Party Taufik Basari. Photo: Medcom
DPP chairman of the NasDem Party Taufik Basari. Photo: Medcom

NasDem not Interfering for the Position of the Minister of Communication and Information

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 06 June 2023 17:18
Jakarta: The NasDem Party emphasized that it is not fussed over the position of the Minister of Communication and Information. The position was temporarily filled by Mahfud MD as acting minister to replace Johnny G Plate who was named a suspect in alleged corruption.
 
"We have never chatted about it," said the DPP chairman of the NasDem Party Taufik Basari at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, quoted on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
 
Taufik said ministerial positions were the prerogative of the President. NasDem has never interfered with ministerial positions.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Yes, not only because there is this case, but indeed from 2014 what we convey is the same as what we convey today," said Taufik.
 
The member of Commission III of the DPR said that there was no problem with NasDem if President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not choose a NasDem cadre to fill the Menkominfo chair.
 
"Yes, it's up to the President to appoint someone from NasDem, that is his authority. Not even that is his authority," said Taufik.
 
The Attorney General's Office has named Johnny G Plate as a suspect in the alleged corruption case in the supply of 4G base transceiver station (BTS) towers and supporting infrastructure 2, 3, 4 and 5 BAKTI Kominfo.
 
Johnny allegedly asked for a deposit of Rp500 million per month from the BAKTI Kominfo BTS construction project.
 
Johnny didn't get fired. Johnny's position was temporarily replaced by the Deputy Secretary General of the NasDem Party for Public Policy and Strategic Issues, Hermawi Taslim. Hermawi has been appointed as the daily task executor (Plt) of the Secretary General of the NasDem Party DPP. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

