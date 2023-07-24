Prabowo and Erick Thohir Tag Along with Jokowi in Visiting Pindad

"Yes, mainly the three of us with the Minister of Defense Prabowo and the Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir want to visit Pindad because the demand from the export market for Pindad's products has increases very sharply," Jokowi said in Malang, Monday, July 24, 2023.
The President explained that he would meet with the President Director and Commissioner of PT Pindad. He will coordinate regarding the high demand for defense equipment made by Pindad, so it needs to be followed up.
“We want to decide which direction Pindad will take, because there is indeed a very large demand from outside for exports," said Jokowi.
On the other hand, the President emphasized his intention to invite Prabowo and Erick. According to him, both were relevant to be presented during the working visit.
"We want to go to Pindad to Malang Regency, we want to go to Pindad, Pindad is under the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and under the Minister of Defense Pak Prabowo. It has nothing to do with what was requested," said the president.