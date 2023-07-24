English  
President Jokowi and Iriana in a visit to East Java. Foto: BPMI Setpres
Prabowo and Erick Thohir Tag Along with Jokowi in Visiting Pindad

Indriyani Astuti • 24 July 2023 12:39
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will visit PT Pindad in Malang Regency, East Java Province, to review the production of the main weapons system tools. In this activity, Jokowi bring along the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir.
 
"Yes, mainly the three of us with the Minister of Defense Prabowo and the Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir want to visit Pindad because the demand from the export market for Pindad's products has increases very sharply," Jokowi said in Malang, Monday, July 24, 2023.
 
The President explained that he would meet with the President Director and Commissioner of PT Pindad. He will coordinate regarding the high demand for defense equipment made by Pindad, so it needs to be followed up.

“We want to decide which direction Pindad will take, because there is indeed a very large demand from outside for exports," said Jokowi.
 
On the other hand, the President emphasized his intention to invite Prabowo and Erick. According to him, both were relevant to be presented during the working visit.
 
"We want to go to Pindad to Malang Regency, we want to go to Pindad, Pindad is under the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and under the Minister of Defense Pak Prabowo. It has nothing to do with what was requested," said the president.
 
Peringatan!