English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustrated by Media Indonesia
Illustrated by Media Indonesia

UPI Professor Calls Teacher Protection Still a Problem

Ilham Pratama Putra • 12 May 2023 19:08
Jakarta: Professor at the Indonesian University of Education (UPI), Cecep Darmawan said that teacher protection is still a problem in the country. He said there were still rampant cases of violence against teachers.
 
"There are still many cases of crime, violence, threats, intimidation of teachers, which are still problematic for teacher protection," said Cecep in the webinar Transformation of Teacher Governance, Independent Curriculum, Teacher Welfare and Protection, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
 
Cecep said that there were still many teachers who were subjected to harassment, blackmail, bullying and other discriminatory treatment. He regretted that this case often floated like that.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is unfair behavior by certain elements towards teachers," he said.
 
Cecep said this happened due to inadequate teacher protection regulations, both at the provincial/district/city level. In addition, the enforcement of regulations or laws and regulations (law enforcement) related to teacher protection has not been optimal.
 
He said that in this case, synergy between various elements of education and policy makers is necessary. "Both ministries, regional governments, education units, professional organizations, communities and other parties are in efforts to protect teachers," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

UK Announce £30 Million Funding to Empower Women and Girls in Southeast Asia

Measles Outbreaks Occur in 31 Provinces Throughout Indonesia: Health Ministry

Jakarta MRT Ridership Reaches 19.7 Million in 2022: Operator

BACA JUGA
Electric Vehicles Are Long Term Investments

Electric Vehicles Are Long Term Investments

English
electric vehicle
Hit by Cyber Attack, BSI System Knockout!

Hit by Cyber Attack, BSI System Knockout!

English
Bank Syariah Indonesia
Ministry of Health Finds 20,783 Cases of Syphilis Throughout 2022

Ministry of Health Finds 20,783 Cases of Syphilis Throughout 2022

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantap! Pangansari Masuk Pasar Arab Saudi
Ekonomi

Mantap! Pangansari Masuk Pasar Arab Saudi

Bocoran 3 Mobil Chery Tahun Ini, Ada Varian EV
Otomotif

Bocoran 3 Mobil Chery Tahun Ini, Ada Varian EV

Indra Sjafri: Empat Tim Punya Peluang Lolos ke Final SEA Games
Olahraga

Indra Sjafri: Empat Tim Punya Peluang Lolos ke Final SEA Games

5 Alasan Nonton Drama Korea Black Knight Tayang Malam Ini
Hiburan

5 Alasan Nonton Drama Korea Black Knight Tayang Malam Ini

Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM
Nasional

Dewas KPK Ungkap Penanganan Kebocoran Dokumen di ESDM

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru
Pendidikan

Seluruh Pendaftar Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2023 Harus Gunakan Akun Baru

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat
Teknologi

Google PaLM 2, Langkah Baru Demi AI yang Bermanfaat

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza
Internasional

Kematian Tragis Bocah Palestina Akibat Serangan Udara Israel ke Gaza

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!
Properti

5 Rekomendasi Rumah di Rembang, Murah Banget!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!