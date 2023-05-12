UPI Professor Calls Teacher Protection Still a Problem

"There are still many cases of crime, violence, threats, intimidation of teachers, which are still problematic for teacher protection," said Cecep in the webinar Transformation of Teacher Governance, Independent Curriculum, Teacher Welfare and Protection, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Cecep said that there were still many teachers who were subjected to harassment, blackmail, bullying and other discriminatory treatment. He regretted that this case often floated like that.
"This is unfair behavior by certain elements towards teachers," he said.
Cecep said this happened due to inadequate teacher protection regulations, both at the provincial/district/city level. In addition, the enforcement of regulations or laws and regulations (law enforcement) related to teacher protection has not been optimal.
He said that in this case, synergy between various elements of education and policy makers is necessary. "Both ministries, regional governments, education units, professional organizations, communities and other parties are in efforts to protect teachers," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)