English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tebelian Airport (Photo: Kemenhub)
Tebelian Airport (Photo: Kemenhub)

Jokowi Inaugurates Tebelian Airport in West Kalimantan

English president joko widodo infrastructure west kalimantan
Andhika Prasetyo • 08 December 2021 15:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated Tebelian Airport in Sintang regency, which is located in the northeastern part of West Kalimantan province.
 
"Alhamdulillah, thank God, [the construction of] Tebelian Airport has been completed and is ready for operation," the President said in Sintang on Wednesday.
 
For the record, the infrastructure – which is constructed on a 153-hectares plot of land – costs a budget of Rp580 billion and is expected to serve ATR 72 type airplane flights as it has a runway spanning 1,820 meters.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the President, the airport is expected to serve as many as 75 thousand passengers every year.
 
"We must be able to provide easier, smoother and affordable connectivity among provinces, regions and districts so that new economic hubs can continue to grow in various regions," he remarked.
 
For the record, Tebelian airport is the sixth airport that operates in West Kalimantan province, replacing the function of Susilo airport. 
 
Located 14 kilometers from Sintang city center, the airport not only serves Sintang regency, but also four other regencies in the province, including Melawi, Sekadau, Sanggau, and Kapuas Hulu. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Affordable Housing in Bhutan

ADB Committed to Supporting Affordable Housing in Bhutan

English
south asia
Philippine Economy Projected to Grow 5.3% in 2021: World Bank

Philippine Economy Projected to Grow 5.3% in 2021: World Bank

English
philippines
US Donates 1.5 Million More Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

US Donates 1.5 Million More Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik
Otomotif

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik

Panja Gelar Rapat Putuskan Nasib Draf RUU TPKS
Nasional

Panja Gelar Rapat Putuskan Nasib Draf RUU TPKS

Hingga Akhir November, Realisasi PEN Baru 67,4%
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir November, Realisasi PEN Baru 67,4%

Kata Psikolog Tentang Kesehatan Mental dan Tragedi Bunuh Diri
Pendidikan

Kata Psikolog Tentang Kesehatan Mental dan Tragedi Bunuh Diri

Indonesia Mundur dari Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis, Ini Penjelasan PBSI
Olahraga

Indonesia Mundur dari Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis, Ini Penjelasan PBSI

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer
Internasional

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!