Jokowi Inaugurates Tebelian Airport in West Kalimantan

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated Tebelian Airport in Sintang regency, which is located in the northeastern part of West Kalimantan province.
"Alhamdulillah, thank God, [the construction of] Tebelian Airport has been completed and is ready for operation," the President said in Sintang on Wednesday.
For the record, the infrastructure – which is constructed on a 153-hectares plot of land – costs a budget of Rp580 billion and is expected to serve ATR 72 type airplane flights as it has a runway spanning 1,820 meters.
According to the President, the airport is expected to serve as many as 75 thousand passengers every year.
"We must be able to provide easier, smoother and affordable connectivity among provinces, regions and districts so that new economic hubs can continue to grow in various regions," he remarked.
For the record, Tebelian airport is the sixth airport that operates in West Kalimantan province, replacing the function of Susilo airport.
Located 14 kilometers from Sintang city center, the airport not only serves Sintang regency, but also four other regencies in the province, including Melawi, Sekadau, Sanggau, and Kapuas Hulu.