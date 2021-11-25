English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Papua's future relies on the quality of young Papuans.
Papua's future relies on the quality of young Papuans.

Papua Focusing on Improving Human Capital through Education

English Papua health education
Antara • 25 November 2021 12:25
Jayapura: Governor Lukas Enembe has underlined the importance of ongoing endeavors to improve the quality of Papua province's human capital through education, the governor's spokesperson, Muhammad Rifai Darus, has said.
 
To this end, Enembe will maintain the budget for his administration's priority programs, particularly the Superior Papua Scholarship scheme, Darus said in a statement that ANTARA received here on Wednesday.
 
Governor Enembe's commitment to a continuous improvement in the quality of Papua's human capital through education shows his concern for native Papuan communities' self-esteem and welfare, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Enembe believes education is a valuable asset for Papua's future generation for building the province, he said. Therefore, he does not want to see a decline in or reallocation of budget for his priority programs, he added.
 
"Whether Papua has a bright future or not relies on the quality of young Papuans who are currently pursuing their education," Darus quoted Governor Enembe as saying.
 
Enembe has urged the central government and all stakeholders in Papua to keep maintaining constructive and effective communication, he said.
 
Enembe has expressed the hope that the central government will remain attentive to the Papua administration's priority programs related to human resource development of native Papuans when it formulates policies on special autonomy, he said.
 
Young Papuans who are currently receiving scholarships to study in reputable universities in Indonesia and abroad are keen to discuss policies related to Papua province with the central government, he added.
 
ANTARA has earlier reported how, despite receiving a significant chunk of central government funds, Papua and West Papua are still struggling to improve the quality of their human capital, as indicated by their scoring below the national average of 71.94 on Indonesia's 2020 Human Development Index.
 
According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Papua and West Papua scored 60.44 and 65.09, respectively, on the index. Their scores remained lower than Aceh province, which got 71.94 points.
 
BPS data released in February this year pegged poverty rates in Papua and West Papua at 26.8 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.
 
Development outcomes also remain inequitable for native Papuan communities, as indicated by low income levels and lack of access to education and health services.
 
Amid this challenging reality, the government has hinted at its intention of extending the allocation of special autonomy funds to Papua and West Papua by two more decades to accelerate efforts to close the development gap and bring prosperity to all communities in the region.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Highlights Importance of Sekatung Island for Indonesia

Minister Highlights Importance of Sekatung Island for Indonesia

English
riau islands
Indonesia Continues to Bolster Defense in Natuna Sea: Minister

Indonesia Continues to Bolster Defense in Natuna Sea: Minister

English
indonesian government
Indonesia-UK Plan to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain: Minister

Indonesia-UK Plan to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain: Minister

English
electric vehicle
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ada 5 Pelat Nomor Kendaraan Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Ada 5 Pelat Nomor Kendaraan Listrik Di Indonesia

Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E
Nasional

Ini Analisis KPK Terkait Harga Selangit Formula E

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Greysia/Apriyani Redam Perlawanan Fitriani/Yulia

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur
Internasional

Kepulauan Solomon Diwarnai Kerusuhan, Perdana Menteri Didesak Mundur

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid
Teknologi

Tumpangi Roket SpaceX, NASA Luncurkan Penghancur Asteroid

Dihantui <i>Tapering Off</i>, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%
Ekonomi

Dihantui Tapering Off, Penghimpunan Dana di Pasar Modal RI Justru Melonjak 300%

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang <i>Thinking Out of The Box</i>
Pendidikan

Menag : Siswa Butuh Guru yang Thinking Out of The Box

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto
Hiburan

Sudah Tayang di Indonesia, Ini Sinopsis Film Encanto

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam
Properti

Vila Mewah dalam Film House of Gucci Disewakan Rp16 Juta per Malam

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!