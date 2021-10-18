Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Extreme Poverty Alleviation: VP

Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has reaffirmed the Indonesian Government’s commitment to speeding up extreme poverty alleviation.
"We aim to achieve the target through several stages," the Vice President said during his working visit in the East Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Kupang, Sunday, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat.
The Vice President said that the Government is currently implementing the 2021 Program for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Alleviation in Priority Provinces.
The first stage of the program, he added, was to designate seven priority provinces and 35 regencies with extreme poverty areas based on data from the National Socio-Economic Survey (Susenas) conducted by the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) in 2020.
The Vice President added that the Government is also implementing two programs, namely providing social assistance and strengthening economic empowerment in communities.
Vice President Ma’ruf Amin went on to say that the Government will also increase the provision of cash assistance for the remaining three months of this year.
Regarding the target of zero percent extreme poverty by 2024, the Vice President expressed his optimism that the target can be achieved through earnest endeavor.