English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia is currently implementing the 2021 Program for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Alleviation.
Indonesia is currently implementing the 2021 Program for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Alleviation.

Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Extreme Poverty Alleviation: VP

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia poverty maruf amin vice president maruf amin
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2021 15:23
Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has reaffirmed the Indonesian Government’s commitment to speeding up extreme poverty alleviation. 
 
"We aim to achieve the target through several stages," the Vice President said during his working visit in the East Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Kupang, Sunday, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat.
 
The Vice President said that the Government is currently implementing the 2021 Program for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Alleviation in Priority Provinces. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The first stage of the program, he added, was to designate seven priority provinces and 35 regencies with extreme poverty areas based on data from the National Socio-Economic Survey (Susenas) conducted by the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) in 2020. 
 
The Vice President added that the Government is also implementing two programs, namely providing social assistance and strengthening economic empowerment in communities. 
 
Vice President Ma’ruf Amin went on to say that the Government will also increase the provision of cash assistance for the remaining three months of this year. 
 
Regarding the target of zero percent extreme poverty by 2024, the Vice President expressed his optimism that the target can be achieved through earnest endeavor.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

English
covid-19
Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

English
research and innovation
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street <i>Rebound</i>, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer
Ekonomi

Wall Street Rebound, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia
Internasional

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton
Olahraga

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim
Nasional

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?
Otomotif

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber
Teknologi

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!