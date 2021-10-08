President Jokowi Kicks Off Bali Visit

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage left for Bali Province for a working visit on Friday.In Bali, the Head of State is scheduled to plant mangrove trees and inspect the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit.President Jokowi departed for Bali from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on Friday morning.The Presidnt and his entourage took off using the Presidential Aircraft Indonesia-1 at around 07.45 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).Arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency, Jokowi will then go to Ngurah Rai Forest Park to review a mangrove planting event there.After that, the President is scheduled to give a briefing to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) throughout the Province of Bali.Ending his visit in Bali Province, Jokowi will review a number of locations that will be used during Indonesia's G20 Presidency.First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi accompanied President Jokowi during the visit.