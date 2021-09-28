English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

234 Senior High Schools in Yogyakarta to Implement Face-to-Face Learning Next Month

English education vaccination yogyakarta province
Ahmad Mustaqim • 28 September 2021 14:02
Yogyakarta: Yogyakarta Province Education, Youth, and Sports Office (Disdikpora) has stated that the implementation of limited direct learning (PTM) in 234 senior high schools will start next month. 
 
“The implementation of PTM in senior high shools in Yogyakarta will be effective  next month, starting October 4," said the Head of Yogyakarta Province Disdikpora, Didik Wardaya, here on  Tuesday.
 
He explained that hundreds of schools are deemed ready for implementing limited face-to-face learning. 

Didik revealed that those senior high schools have vaccinated at least 80 percent of their students.
 
"Trials had actually began since September 20," he stated. 
 
Didik explained that PTM will be implemented by implementing strict regulations, such as the limitation of capacity and limitation of school hours. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
