People, who are fully vaccinated and have MotoGP tickets, can stay in the floating hotel. (Photo: medcom.id)
People, who are fully vaccinated and have MotoGP tickets, can stay in the floating hotel. (Photo: medcom.id)

Floating Hotel K.M. Kelud Provides 1,500 Beds for MotoGP Spectators in Mandalika

English motogp west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 17 March 2022 18:58
Jakarta: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Government said spectators of the Pertamina International Grand Prix of Indonesia or MotoGP Mandalika 2022 that had not booked accommodation could stay at the K.M. Kelud floating hotel offering 1,500 beds.
 
"The floating hotel has a capacity of two thousand passengers and is anchored at Gili Mas Pier in Lembar Sub-District, West Lombok," Head of the NTB Transportation Service Lalu M. Faozal noted in a written statement received on Thursday.
 
Faozal remarked that K.M. Kelud, as a floating hotel, is ready to accommodate MotoGP spectators. The 2022 MotoGP series at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit will start on March 18-20, 2022.




"People, who are fully vaccinated and have MotoGP tickets, can stay in the floating hotel," Faozal noted.
 
K.M. Kelud is a passenger type ship that can provide beds for about two thousand people. However, only 1,500 beds are provided along with mushalla and canteen facilities.
 
"The floating hotel service does not provide breakfast, but there is a canteen on the ship," Faozal remarked.
 
The regional government had also readied shuttle service from the Gili Mas Pier to Mandalika from 6:00 to 12:00 local time and from the Mandalika-Gili Mas Pier from 12:00 to 6:00 local time on March 17-21, 2022.
 
Moreover, the NTB Tourism Service had provided 281 free buses for MotoGP spectators. Currently, 82 buses had been readied in Mataram.
 
"Furthermore, there will be another 201 buses in here, thereby bringing the total number to 283 buses," he remarked.
 
Of the 283 buses, 92 were readied at the former Selaparang Airport, Mataram, comprising medium buses and 10 buses, with a capacity of 40 passengers. Furthermore, there will be 27 buses at the Lombok International Airport and 30 buses at Kayangan Port, with a capacity of 18 seats.
 
"We also have paid minibus at Kayangan Port. This includes 92 medium buses at Lembar Port and 42 minibuses at Bangsal Port," he added.
 
Faozal also highlighted several requirements for people entering the Mandalika area.
 
"Those who want to enter the Mandalika area must have a ticket to watch the MotoGP and have the PeduliLindungi application installed on their phone," he noted. 

 
(WAH)
