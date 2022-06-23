AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

Jakarta: Chairman of Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) met with Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh today.
AHY was accompanied by a number of party officals when he arrived at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta.
He was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of NasDem Party Ahmad Ali amd then broughtto the NasDem Chairman's Office.
A number of Democratic Party officials accompanying AHY include Secretary General Teuku Riefky Harsya, Deputy Chairman Benny K Harman, Campaign Head Andi Arief, and Treasurer Renville Antonio.
NasDem Party official Willy Aditya said that this meeting was intended to develop communication between the two political parties.
This was AHY's third visit to NasDem this year.