English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This was AHY's third visit to NasDem this year. (Photo: Metro TV)
This was AHY's third visit to NasDem this year. (Photo: Metro TV)

AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

English nasdem Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono Surya Paloh indonesian politics
Arga sumantri • 23 June 2022 14:06
Jakarta: Chairman of Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) met with Chairman of NasDem Party, Surya Paloh today.
 
AHY was accompanied by a number of party officals when he arrived at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta. 
 
He was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of NasDem Party Ahmad Ali amd then broughtto the NasDem Chairman's Office. 
 
A number of Democratic Party officials accompanying AHY include Secretary General Teuku Riefky Harsya, Deputy Chairman Benny K Harman, Campaign Head Andi Arief, and Treasurer Renville Antonio.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


NasDem Party official Willy Aditya said that this meeting was intended to develop communication between the two political parties.
 
This was AHY's third visit to NasDem this year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
16 Indonesian Food Companies Participate in Africa Big 7

16 Indonesian Food Companies Participate in Africa Big 7

English
food
2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

English
disaster
FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi
Pendidikan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: <i>Enjoy the Process</i>
Nasional

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: Enjoy the Process

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang
Hiburan

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter
Ekonomi

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang
Olahraga

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022
Otomotif

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan
Teknologi

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!